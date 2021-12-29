Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 593,035 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 593,035 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $8,925,176.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 95,956 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,340.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $936,308.79.

On Friday, December 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 498,598 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $7,578,689.60.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $19,746,618.54.

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $35,254,650.20.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $2,163,744.88.

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 4,852,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,064. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OWL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,800,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

