Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 95,956 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 95,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,439,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $936,308.79.

On Friday, December 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 498,598 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $7,578,689.60.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $19,746,618.54.

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

