Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 386,033 shares.The stock last traded at $26.35 and had previously closed at $26.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRG shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The company has a market cap of $700.38 million, a PE ratio of 242.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 590.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.