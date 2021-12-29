Bonk Price Down 31% This Week (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00043055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

