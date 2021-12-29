Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Ian T. Meredith Sells 7,018 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $43.17. 3,397,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,640. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after buying an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

