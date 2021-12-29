BOX (NYSE:BOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.86

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 40564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,010. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BOX by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 586,300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

