BOX (NYSE:BOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.86

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 40564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get BOX alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,010. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 586,300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.