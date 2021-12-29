BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Lowered to $24.00 at SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.70% from the company’s previous close.

BBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

