Brighton Jones LLC Buys 26,974 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $505,633. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

