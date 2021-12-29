Brighton Jones LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,153,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.18.

