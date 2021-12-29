Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.