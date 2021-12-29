Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,000. JOYY accounts for about 1.2% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of JOYY as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JOYY by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of JOYY stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.09. 1,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.84. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

