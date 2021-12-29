Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEN stock remained flat at $$7.68 during trading on Wednesday. 616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.20. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

