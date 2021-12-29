Brokerages Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.40 Million

Brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to post sales of $389.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.30 million and the lowest is $373.49 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $254.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

