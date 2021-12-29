Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

