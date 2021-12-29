Brokerages Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $438.29 Million

Analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report sales of $438.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.95 million. Atlas posted sales of $362.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATCO. B. Riley upped their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 1,122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. 229,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Atlas has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.