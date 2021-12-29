Brokerages Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post $1.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.30. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.64. 4,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,060. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

