Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce sales of $7.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.54 billion and the lowest is $7.50 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $31.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $32.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $39.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.