Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLYA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and have sold 8,474,050 shares valued at $68,786,749. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $155,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

