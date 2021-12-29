Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.14. Post posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

POST opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.73. Post has a 1-year low of $91.79 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Post by 0.9% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Post by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Post by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.