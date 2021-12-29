Brokerages Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Target Price at $148.60

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.44. 438,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

