Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Price Target at $1,922.24

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,922.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

AZO stock traded up $44.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,104.04. The company had a trading volume of 100,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,779. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,894.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,698.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

