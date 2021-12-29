Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) PT at €65.08

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.08 ($73.96).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP stock traded up €0.44 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €60.82 ($69.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($78.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.15.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.