Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price at $90.88

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,743. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.29. 3,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,066. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.