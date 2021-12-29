Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) PT at $235.13

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.81. 11,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,778. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $246.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.