Brokerages Set Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target at $19.40

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLPEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Monday, October 25th.

KLPEF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

