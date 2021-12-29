Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) PT at $24.00

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PLTR opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $15,505,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,982,723 shares of company stock valued at $143,657,813 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

