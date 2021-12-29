Brokerages Set The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Target Price at $268.33

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equities upgraded Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

Shares of DDRLF stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.