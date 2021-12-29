Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 307 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $164.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

