Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 106,394 ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 3.13% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 3.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,762,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

