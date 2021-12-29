Brookstone Capital Management Buys 7,410 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.23% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 481,213 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 365.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 554,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 435,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 223,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

