Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.18% of One Liberty Properties worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 56,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 58.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

OLP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Collins Stewart assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

OLP stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $723.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.51%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.