Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

BKNG stock opened at $2,386.91 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,342.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,300.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 260.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

