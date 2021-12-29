Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 75,635 ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 8.64% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,183,000.

Get ProShares Short MSCI EAFE alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFZ opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $20.56.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.