Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $583.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.