C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.80

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.80 and last traded at $106.73, with a volume of 802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after buying an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $49,420,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

