CafeSwap Token Hits Market Capitalization of $566,548.30 (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $566,548.30 and $167,679.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.11 or 0.07844919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,660.48 or 0.99995163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00073095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051561 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 9,387,656 coins and its circulating supply is 9,321,109 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

