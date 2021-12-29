Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.22 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.