Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.22 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

