Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CHW stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.