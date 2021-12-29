California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Sells 50,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $2,156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. 289,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,121. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

CRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

