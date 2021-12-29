Calvin J. Kaufman Sells 16,288 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 62,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.