Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,550 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

