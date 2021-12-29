Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 234,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.