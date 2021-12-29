Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Aflac by 19.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 657,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 12.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 123,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,620 shares of company stock worth $3,419,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE:AFL opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

