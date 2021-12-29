Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.67 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $12,241,333. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $529.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $586.19 and a 200 day moving average of $528.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

