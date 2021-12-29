Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 13,161 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $623,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.