Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $202.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.62. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

