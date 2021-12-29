Camden Capital LLC Buys 506 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,864,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

