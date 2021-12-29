Camden Capital LLC Buys 87 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. The firm has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.